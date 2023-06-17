Minister Mshaweh inspects restoration works at ancient al-Mina Mosque, Latin Church in Lattakia

Minister of Culture, Lubanah Mshaweh, inspected Saturday the restoration works at ancient al-Mina (port) Mosque and Church of Sacred Heart of Jesus (Latin Church) in Lattakia, damaged by the earthquake hit the city on February 6th.Director of Antiquiti…

Minister of Culture, Lubanah Mshaweh, inspected Saturday the restoration works at ancient al-Mina (port) Mosque and Church of Sacred Heart of Jesus (Latin Church) in Lattakia, damaged by the earthquake hit the city on February 6th.

Director of Antiquities and Museums in Lattakia, Ibrahim Kherbek and Endowment Director, Mahmoud Alio, explained the huge damage that affected the mosque and the church, noting to the restoration works carried out so far in the two sites.

Father Fadi Azar, pastor of Latin Church, gave a presentation on the damage caused to the church, in addition to the restoration of the cracked places that have been carried out after the devastating earthquake to secure a safe place for the worshipers.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency