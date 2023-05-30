Minister of State for International Cooperation Meets Special Representative of UNGA for Children, Armed Conflict

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Tuesday with HE Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (UNGA) for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba, who is visiting the country.Durin…

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Tuesday with HE Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (UNGA) for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the conditions of Afghan refugees, especially unaccompanied children, in addition to the State of Qatar's initiatives in camps for the displaced during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, and ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in this field during the upcoming tournaments.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in Sudan, and ways to take urgent steps to protect children in areas of armed conflict.

During the meeting, HE Special Representative of UNGA for Children and Armed Conflict commended the State of Qatar's role in protecting children in conflict zones.

Source: Qatar News Agency