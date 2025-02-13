Ministry of Culture to Launch Saudi Cultural Week at Darb Al-Saai Tuesday

Um Salal: The Saudi Cultural Week is set to commence at Darb Al-Saai in um Salal during the period Feb.18-21, the Ministry of Culture announced. Organized in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, the event is part of efforts to boost bilateral cultural cooperation through holding activities that highlight Saudi cultural legacy with the participation of Saudi specialists in art and heritage.

According to Qatar News Agency, the event offers an opportunity for the public to engage with Saudi heritage by showcasing exhibits that highlight aspects of Saudi culture. It aims to foster domestic and international intercultural dialogue and hone talents in various creative fields.

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Dulaimi, Director of the Ministry of Culture’s Culture and Arts Department, stated that the event is not just an exhibition but a tribute to shared cultural roots. He emphasized that Qatari-Saudi culture intersects in mores and arts, making the week an experience that reflects shared identity and strengthens the cultural relationship between the nations.

Al Dulaimi also highlighted culture as a tool to strengthen bonds among peoples, serving as a medium to understand others. He noted that this cultural week provides an opportunity to appreciate a legacy ranging from popular arts to modern innovations and stories passed down through generations.

He further remarked on the shared geographical boundaries and cultural values between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that the event would enhance this shared legacy and highlight Saudi creativity as a means of bringing people closer together.

The cultural week will feature various cultural institutions, including the Saudi Literature Publishing Translation Commission, Theater and Performing Arts Commission, Heritage Commission, Music Commission, Film Commission, Architecture and Design Arts Commission, Libraries Commission, Fashion Commission, and Culinary Arts Commission.

Additionally, the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy will participate, contributing to the creative presentation of Saudi culture and showcasing its artistic heritage.

The ‘2025 Year of Handicrafts’ initiative from Qatar will debut in this event, featuring a pavilion that highlights the cultural year’s significance and the importance of handicrafts. This initiative aims to raise awareness of handicrafts as a key component of Saudi culture, with innovators demonstrating their skills and engaging with the audience.

The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy will organize an Arabic calligraphy exhibition, showcasing items like calligraphy pens, pressed paper, and silk thread ink, alongside a video introducing the center’s strategy and goals in preserving Arabic calligraphy.