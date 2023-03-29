Ministry of Environment Organizes Workshops, Lectures in Several State Schools

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change organized a series of awareness workshops and lectures in several state schools, to educate students about the importance of sustainable development and preserving the environment and its impact on human …

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change organized a series of awareness workshops and lectures in several state schools, to educate students about the importance of sustainable development and preserving the environment and its impact on human health, and to introduce them to the basics of recycling and ways to benefit from household waste.

In this context, the ministry presented a workshop on ways to improve air quality at home for students of Al Shaqab Primary Independent School for Girls. The workshop addressed many axes, most notably of which were causes of indoor air pollution, and proposed environmental solutions to improve its quality through experiments carried out by NASA for the health of the home environment.

The ministry also participated in the scientific research exhibition at Al Khansaa Primary Independant School for Girls, where it introduced students to the best methods of waste recycling and practical use, and the impact of plastic on public health.

The ministry presented a lecture at Kamal Naji Elementary School for Boys, which included introducing the most important steps in the work of school projects, defining the concept of creativity and its obstacles, and the characteristics of the creative personality, in addition to another lecture in Umm Maabad Preparatory School for Girls, to introduce students to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and Qatar's steps towards achieving these goals, through large sustainable projects.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change also organized a lecture on health at home to students of Qatar Technical Secondary School for Girls. The lecture included providing many information on indoor health, and the impact of some materials used on public health, such as pesticides, fresheners, dyes, wallpaper, plastic and wooden floors, and detergents.

Source: Qatar News Agency