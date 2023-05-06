Ministry of Labour Releases Statistical Bulletin of April 2023

The Ministry of Labour on Saturday released its monthly statistical report of April 2023, highlighting key data and numbers within the labour sector. The bulletin also covers the outcomes of inspection visits conducted at various institutions governed …

The Ministry of Labour on Saturday released its monthly statistical report of April 2023, highlighting key data and numbers within the labour sector. The bulletin also covers the outcomes of inspection visits conducted at various institutions governed by the Labour Law's regulations.

The statistical bulletin showed that the ministry received about 3,996 applications for new recruitment, 3,942 applications were approved, and 54 were rejected, while the total number of requests to modify the profession was about 2,087, of which 2,072 were approved and 15 were rejected.

According to the bulletin issued by the Ministry of Labour Saturday, the number of work permit applications submitted to the Ministry during the month of April amounted to about 242 applications, including 172 applications for permit renewal, and 70 applications for canceling issued permits.

In terms of inspection visits to Labour recruitment offices, the statistical bulletin showed that the ministry carried out about 62 inspection visits to recruitment offices, with 61 visits in which no observations were recorded, and one warning was issued to remove a violation.

During the month of April, the Labour Inspection Department carried out intensive inspection campaigns to monitor the extent to which establishments comply with the laws and ministerial decisions concerned with regulating the Labour market in the country, with a total number of inspection visits of 3094 visits in various regions, which resulted in issuing 675 warnings.

With regard to Labour complaints, the statistical bulletin showed that the Labour Dispute Settlement Department received about 785 complaints from the establishment's workers against the establishment, of which 85 complaints were settled, and 8 of them were referred to the Labour Dispute Settlement Committees, and about 692 complaints remain under procedure. The Labour Relations Department also received 162 complaints from the public, all of which have been settled.

According to the monthly statistical bulletin regarding the Labour dispute settlement committees, the number of cases referred to the dispute settlement committees during the past month amounted to about 132 cases, and the total number of decisions issued by the Labour dispute settlement committees reached about 386 decisions, and the total number of decisions that are still under procedure reached about 579.

Source: Qatar News Agency