Ministry of Municipality Organizes 3rd Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference & Exhibition

The Ministry of Municipality will organize 3rd Recycling Towards Sustainability Conference & Exhibition 2023, on 9th & 10th June 2023, under the slogan 'Together we make the difference.. For a sustainable future,' with the participation of a number of governmental and semi-governmental institutions, the private sector, local factories and some external parties, and a group of local and international experts and specialists in the field of waste management and treatment.

During a press conference held Thursday, Director of Waste Recycling and Treatment Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Eng. Hamad Jassim Al Bahar, said that the conference will discuss the latest solutions for waste treatment and recycling, and achieve sustainability. It will also review the latest technologies and systems in the field of developing waste management and recycling systems.

He added that the most important characteristic of this edition is that it follows the achievements of the Ministry of Municipality during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in terms of recycling and sustainability, stressing that the keenness of the Ministry of Municipality to organize this conference reflects the great interest that the state attaches to waste recycling, reducing its quantities and reusing it, and noting that the conference seeks to encourage society in all its categories to recycle waste by establishing a culture of waste reduction, and presenting the latest technologies in the field of recycling for adoption by the concerned companies.

Director of Waste Recycling and Treatment Department at the Ministry of Municipality added that the conference will address 10 axes; which are academic and scientific research, investment opportunities, laws and regulations for waste management, and efforts to manage waste recycling and treatment in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in addition to presenting successful experiences in the field of waste management in the region, and electronic programs and systems related to the same subject.

The conference will also discuss modern technologies and artificial intelligence in waste management, the role of civil society organizations, hazardous waste, as well as the expertise and services of the private sector in the field of waste management. The third edition will bring together 30 local and international experts and speakers specializing in sustainability and recycling to share their experiences and opinions.

Eng. Hamad Jassim Al Bahar indicated that an accompanying exhibition will be organized that includes more than 40 pavilions for government institutions, private sector companies and factories, and owners of sustainability initiatives. The winning works of the "Zero Waste" competition will also be presented and the winners will be honored, a competition launched in cooperation between the Ministry of Municipality and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, pointing out that the Ministry's pavilion at the exhibition will display the most important achievements of the Ministry of Municipality, in addition to presenting educational videos and launching the "Guide for Waste Recycling and Treatment Management," which is an important reference for researchers, academics, experts and those interested in the field of waste recycling; For what it includes of sites, methods and stages of dealing with waste, as well as the optimal use of recyclable materials, and the organization of interactive competitions related to the Zero Waste Campaign, which was launched in 2022 under the slogan "Less Waste... A More Beautiful City".

Eng. Al Bahar pointed out that among the entities participating in this event are Expo 2023 Doha as a strategic partner, the Gulf Organization for Research & Development (GORD), the National Institute for the Circular Economy (INEC), Hamad Bin Khalifa University, National Cleaning Company,Hamad General Hospital, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, and others.

For her part, Director of the Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Municipality Dr. Fayeqa Abdullah Ashkanani said that the department has prepared a comprehensive media plan to introduce the conference and the accompanying exhibition, its objectives, and cover all its activities. This plan will be implemented through various channels, media, social media platforms, and the conference and exhibition website.

Dr. Ashkanani stated that there will be a website for the conference: www.wmdoha.com that includes all information related to the conference, noting the ease of participation and registration in the conference, and following up on its sessions.

In turn, Secretary General of Expo 2023 Doha Mohamed Ali Al Khouri, said that the participation of Expo 2023 Doha as a strategic partner in the third Waste Management Conference and Exhibition demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and the promotion of innovation in the region, in addition to the State of Qatar's commitment to strengthening international cooperation and finding a common path towards a more sustainable future for all.

He added that the upcoming Expo 2023 Doha aims to enhance Qatar's position as a leading country in innovation in the agricultural and horticultural sectors. This motivates the entire region to adopt serious measures and policies to combat desertification, create greener and more sustainable environments, and reduce carbon emissions.

Director of the General Cleaning Department at the Ministry of Municipality Moqbel Al Shammari explained that the ministry has made great strides in the field of waste management by launching the integrated program for sorting waste from the source in its various stages, which targets government and private agencies in the country.

Source: Qatar News Agency