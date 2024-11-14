Mishaal Ibrahim Al Nasr Re-elected President of Qatar Shooting and Archery Federation by Acclamation.

Doha: The General Assembly of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Federation has re-elected Dr. Mishaal Ibrahim Al Nasr as President of the Federation by acclamation for the new term 2024-2028. This decision was made during the regular General Assembly meeting held Thursday, after the legal quorum was completed, with the presence of all members and a representative of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC). According to Qatar News Agency, the General Assembly also elected Jassim Shaheen Al Sulaiti as Secretary-General of the Federation, Ahmed Yahya AlNaimi as Assistant Secretary-General of the Federation, and Abdullah Ali Al Mutawa Al Hammadi and Hamid Nasser Al-Naimi as members of the Federation. The assembly members approved the minutes of the previous meeting, reviewed the report of the external auditor, approved the schedule for the 2024-2025 sports season, and endorsed the draft budget estimate for the fiscal year 2025. Dr. Mishaal Ibrahim Al-Nasr, in his speech during the General Assembly meeting, expressed hap piness with the confidence he and the members of the new Board of Directors have received to carry out their duties over the next four years. He looked forward to achieving more successes for Qatari shooting in the new session. The President of the Federation acknowledged the continuous support of HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), for the sport of shooting. Jassim Shaheen Al Sulaiti shared his happiness at being elected as the General Secretary of the Federation for the new term 2024-2028. He stated during the General Assembly that the past period witnessed several continental, international, and global achievements, including 68 colored medals won in various regional and global participations and the qualification of two shooters to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. He noted that such feats are consistent with the federation's history, which is full of achievements.