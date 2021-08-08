MME Signs a MOU to Develop its Operations

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with two companies in the private sector to enhance cooperation in building a reputation management system to develop MME operations.

Eng. Hassan Jumaa Al Mohannadi, Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs at the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, said that this partnership comes as part of the constant concern to maintain the development of performance and quality of work by signing a MOU aimed at scientific cooperation in building a reputation management system. The modern system helps in the development of the Ministry's operations, in line with its strategic plan, in order to achieve communication with the public in a professional and high-quality manner, in accordance with the latest scientific theories.

Source: Government of Qatar