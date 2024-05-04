MoPH Organizes 3rd Qatar Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), in collaboration with the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI) and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), organized the Third Qatar Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium. The Symposium was co-delivered alongside the eighth annual Qatar Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolic Conference (QDEM-8), significantly enhancing the collaborative experience for all participants. This year's Symposium delved into three pivotal themes: Type 1 Diabetes, Obesity, and New Discoveries, demonstrating a comprehensive commitment to advancing the screening, diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and potential decline of diabetes and obesity in Qatar. The event also spotlighted innovative contributions from Qatar's young researchers from different Qatari academic and healthcare organizations as well as presenting groundbreaking research findings. Enthusiastically received, the Symposium drew an impressive audience, with over 500 attendees participating in person and an additional 500 engaging online . Addressing the symposium, Director of Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention Programs at MoPH Dr Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani noted the urgent global threats posed by diabetes and obesity, which affect millions and are on the rise. He detailed the profound impact in Qatar, from extensive health implications for individuals to burdens on public health and the healthcare system. Dr Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani underscored the significant research opportunities in addressing these metabolic conditions and praised the Symposium's role in facilitating vital discussions with leading local and international experts, sharing groundbreaking insights and research. For his part, Chair of the Research Sub-Committee of the National Diabetes Committee Prof Shahrad Taheri emphasized the significant role of Qatar's research in addressing global diabetes and obesity challenges. He praised the annual Research Symposia for highlighting local research efforts and fostering collaborations. Complementing the Symposia, the Qat ar Diabetes and Obesity Research webinars successfully engaged nearly 2000 healthcare professionals and researchers per session. Prof Taheri applauded the efforts of Qatar's healthcare and academic institutions for their commitment to a research roadmap, as set in the Diabetes and Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors Research Agenda of the National Diabetes Strategy, which aims to improve public health and clinical outcomes. Co-Chair of the National Diabetes Committee and Director of the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI) Prof Abdul Badi Abou-Samra highlighted the Symposium's strategic alignment with the objectives of the National Diabetes Strategy and the Research Agenda set forth by the National Diabetes Committee and its Research Sub-Committee, operating under the auspices of the Ministry of Public Health. He said that diabetes and Obesity represent significant public health challenges and are strongly associated with a range of serious health complications including heart disease, stroke, and various cancer s. These conditions, while genetically influenced, are further exacerbated by environmental factors. "Through Qatar's dedicated research efforts, we aim to enhance our understanding of the underlying causes of diabetes and obesity on a local scale. This crucial knowledge will not only aid in reducing their prevalence but also support the development of comprehensive prevention and management strategies, support informed policy-making and effective allocation of resources", Prof Abou-Samra stated. Clinical Director, National Diabetes Centre, Hamad General Hospital, HMC Dr Mahmoud Ali Zirie commented on the Symposium's significant contribution to the annual Qatar Diabetes and Endocrinology and Metabolic (QDEM) conference over the past three years, uniting researchers, and clinicians to explore new initiatives focused on patient care and outcomes. Source: Qatar News Agency