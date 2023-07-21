WHO: Dengue fever cases could reach record high

Dengue fever cases could reach record highs this year due to global warming, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.Dengue rates are rising globally, with reported cases since 2000 up eight-fold to 4.2 million in 2022, WHO said.Europe has repo…

Dengue fever cases could reach record highs this year due to global warming, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

Dengue rates are rising globally, with reported cases since 2000 up eight-fold to 4.2 million in 2022, WHO said.

Europe has reported a surge in cases and Peru declared a state of emergency in most regions.

About half of the world’s population is now at risk, WHO Neglected Tropical Diseases specialist Dr Raman Velayudhan said.

The disease was found in Sudan’s capital Khartoum for the first time on record, according to a health ministry report in March.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency