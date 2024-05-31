More dead, wounded in Israeli aggression bombardment on Gaza

Eleven Palestinian were martyred and others were injured on Friday dawn as a result of the Israeli occupation shelling various homes in the central of the Stricken Gaza Strip. The occupation aircraft shelled homes in al-Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the strip, leaving at least eleven martyrs among them children and women and a number of wounded, Palestinian media reported. The occupation forces have continued their aggression on land, sea and air against Gaza Strip since October 7, which resulted in the death of 36,224 Palestinians, the majority of them were women and children, and the injury of 81,777 others, while thousands of victims remain under the rubble. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency