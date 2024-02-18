Syrian-Mauritanian talks to develop education cooperation

Damascus, Minister of Education, Mohamed Amer Mardini, discussed with the Mauritanian ambassador in Damascus, Sidi Ould Douman, ways to enhance and strengthen educational cooperation between the two countries. Minister Mardini pointed out the need to strengthen relations by drawing up plans to develop educational cooperation, exchange visits and interest in preserving the identity and Arabic language for students of the two countries, indicating the keenness of the leadership of the two countries on exerting more efforts to develop and improve bilateral relations in various fields. In turn, the Mauritanian Ambassador in Damascus expressed his country's desire to develop educational cooperation in the interest of both countries. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency