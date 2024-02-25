More Palestinian martyrs in continued Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip

Occupied Jerusalem, Dozens of Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred or injured on Sunday in the ongoing aggression launched by the Israeli occupation on the war-ravaged Gaza Strip for the 142nd day in a row. Palestinian media reported that a number of Palestinians were martyred and others injured in the Israeli artillery shelling on western areas of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip. One Palestinian was also martyred and others were injured as the occupation aircraft bombed a house in al-Shaaf area, east of Gaza City, in conjunction with Israeli drone shelling and artillery bombing on the eastern neighborhoods of the city. In al-Sabra neighborhood, three Palestinians were martyred as the occupation bombed a house there, meanwhile al-Zeitoun neighborhood, southern Gaza, witnessed violent clashes, and in Beit Lahia, the body of a martyr was recovered, while many missing people are still under the rubble. Palestinian Health Ministry said Saturday that the number of victims of Israeli a ggression on Gaza Strip since last October has reached up to 29,606 martyrs and 69,737 wounded. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency