Morocco bests Angola, wins Futsal AFCON

Rabat, The Moroccan national team won the Futsal African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2024), for the third time in a row, after besting Angola 5-1 in the final played Sunday in Rabat. Soufiane Bourite (6th), Idriss Rais El Fenni (16th), Soufiane El Mesrar (17th), Anas El Ayyane (31st) and Bilal Bakkali (35th) scored for the Atlas Lions, while Adérito (7th) scored the only goal for the Angolans, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. Earlier in the day, Libya beat Egypt 3-1 on penalties (regular time: 2-2) to secure the third spot. The top three teams in this African contest book their tickets at the Futsal World Cup, which will be held in Uzbekistan from September 14 to October 6. Source: Bahrain News Agency