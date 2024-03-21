Mrs. Asma al-Assad visits SOS Children’s Villages association on Mother’s Day

Damascus countryside,First lady Mrs Asma al-Assad,visited today SOS Children's Villages association for supporting orphans and who are without parental care, on the occasion of Mother's day, wishing all Syrian mothers all the best. First Lady, during her meeting with the supervisors of the association, commended the great efforts they make in caring for children, stressing that 'a lady who is able to be a mother to children who are not from her womb is a great one and full of giving and love. Mrs. Asma added: You are taking care of these children.. You are building close-knit families… you are contributing to building a promising and bright future for the young men and women who are honestly in your hands.. So I wish you and all Syrian mothers all loving .. all appreciated.. and all welfare. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency