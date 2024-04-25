Msheireb Properties Announces ‘Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design’ Winners

Doha: April 24 - Msheireb Properties announced Wednesday the winners of the Msheireb Award for Innovation in Design. The announcement was made during the conclusion of the regions first Innovation by Design Summit, organized by Msheireb Properties and Fast Company Middle East, with the participation of over 400 speakers and delegates. The organizers recognized four outstanding winners across the categories of human-centered, technology-powered, sustainable and luxury and lifestyle design. Msheireb Properties CEO Eng. Ali Al Kuwari said, "I'm proud to be here today in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha to say that Qatar is leading the way in design across its many aspects. Smart, sustainable design is the future, and it's something were proud to champion." He revealed that Msheireb Properties was planning to launch another version of the award in 2025, which will include additional categories to include new creative fields. Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences an d Community Development and Qatars leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatars 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundations objectives. Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment. Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatars environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified. Source: Qatar News Agency