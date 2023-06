Salman bin Isa bin Hindi Al-Mannai, Muharraq Governor, met Esen Çakil, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Kingdom of Bahrain.The governor praised the distinguished Bahraini-Turkish ties.The meeting reviewed ways to broaden bilateral coordina…

Salman bin Isa bin Hindi Al-Mannai, Muharraq Governor, met Esen Çakil, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The governor praised the distinguished Bahraini-Turkish ties.

The meeting reviewed ways to broaden bilateral coordination.

The Turkish Ambassador praised the positive outcomes of the ongoing friendship relations between the two countries, hailing the steady growth off bilateral; cooperation

Source: Bahrain News Agency