Mustafa: Facing global challenges requires enhancing participation of the youth and women

New York, Syria has affirmed that confronting grave global challenges requires investing all energies and enhancing the participation of youth and women in various sectors for the rise of societies and to achieve stability and prosperity, noting the pioneering role of Syrian women in dealing with the effects left by the terrorist war, as they were partners in combating terrorism and facing its ideology based on ignorance, extremism and hatred. Diplomatic attaché of the Syrian mission to the United Nations, Marah Mustafa, said during a Security Council session on Wednesday about (Boosting Conflict Prevention - Empowering all active sides, including Women and Youth) that Syria believes in the importance of engaging women and youth in the decision-making process and developing national plans and programs, and in civil and volunteering work. 'For that purpose, the Syrian State institutions continue to develop legislative and administrative frameworks, train national cadres, and provide opportunities to ensure f ull representation of all spectrum of society on equal parts and without any discrimination,' she said. Mustafa said that the terrorist war launched against Syria had serious effects on all Syrians, including women and youth, and exposed them to unprecedented challenges, and despite all these, Syrian women played an honorable pioneering role in facing these challenges and coping with their effects. The percentage of women in local administrative councils has multiplied by 5 since 2010, while 44.3 percent of the number of workers in public agencies in the country are women, and 57 percent of those working in the judiciary are also women. The diplomat also spoke about the pain and suffering of women in the occupied Palestinian territories facing the Israeli war machine that killed more than 9,000 women during 160 days of genocide. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency