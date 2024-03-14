One Palestinian Martyred, others arrested in the West Bank

Occupied Jerusalem, One Palestinian was Martyred and three others were arrested on Thursday as the Israeli occupation forces stormed several areas in the West Bank. Wafa News Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed the Qalandiya camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, and opened fire and poison gas bombs at the Palestinians, wounding a young man, and they stormed al-Lubban al-Sharqiya village, south of Nablus, raided several houses and attacked two Palestinian siblings. The occupation forces also stormed Nablus city and al-Ain and Old Askar camps, the towns of Idna and Yatta in Hebron, several neighborhoods in Qalqilya city, al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, and Abu Dis town, east of occupied Jerusalem, as they raided houses and arrested three Palestinians. On Wednesday, the occupation forces arrested six Palestinians in several areas in the West Bank. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency