Naqab Towns on Strike Following Martyrdom of Young Man Near Al Aqsa

Several municipalities in the occupied Naqab announced a general strike on Sunday in protest against the Israeli occupation forces' execution of Mohammad Khaled Al Osaibi in the vicinity of the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque, at dawn today.

The High Follow-Up Committee for Arab Citizens in the 1948-Occupied Lands called for an emergency meeting to study the case.

The strike includes the Municipalities of Rahat and Hura and the local council of Tel el Saba, which will see the postponing of the Ramadan entertainment program for two days (Saturday and Sunday).

The local council in Tel el Sabaa announced two-day general strike (including the education system) today and tomorrow.

The Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) stated that the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on him near the Chain Gate, one of the gates leading to the Mosque, killing him.

Following his martyrdom, the occupation forces completely closed down the Old City of Jerusalem, accompanied by the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque and assaulting worshipers inside it, attempting to remove them by force, in addition to an extensive deployment of occupation forces at the gates of Al Aqsa.

The family of Martyr Al Osaibi called for a serious investigation into the crime, stressing that their son was executed in cold blood after 20 bullets were fired at him.

Source: Qatar News Agency