National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking discusses its plan

Headed by Interior Minister, Major General Mohamed al-Rahmoun, the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking discussed the plan that was prepared between 2023 and 2026, which correspond with the developments witnessed by the development of crime, particularly the crimes of human trafficking.

The committee reviewed, during a meeting on Thursday, the achievements of the previous national plan, assessed its activities, and the changes that emerged during the implementation of the Law No. 14 of 2021 Prohibiting Human Trafficking.

Interior Minister, Major Gen. al-Rahmoun, noted that the crime of trafficking in persons is one of the most serious crimes that does not only have a criminal nature, but rather constitutes a violation of all human and moral standards, in addition to being one of the organized and serious crimes at the international level.

Major Gen. Al-Rahmoun added that Syria is making double efforts to combat these types of cross-border crimes, which are managed by organized criminal groups.

He pointed out that Syria was one of the pioneer countries to issue a special law to combat trafficking in persons, in addition to the formation of a national committee to combat human trafficking, which has worked on preparing national plans to combat this crime, and reinforcing the implementation of the law and protection of victims.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency