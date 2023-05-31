NEC: eight tremors recorded over 24 past hours

National Earthquake Center (NEC) announced that eight tremors were recorded over the past 24 hours.The center said in a statement on Wednesday, that the stations of the National Seismological Monitoring Network recorded, from Tuesday evening until 2:00…

The center said in a statement on Wednesday, that the stations of the National Seismological Monitoring Network recorded, from Tuesday evening until 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, eight weak tremors, including six in Turkey, with a magnitude ranging between 2.5 and 3.6 and two tremors in Liwa Iskenderun, the highest of which was with a magnitude of 2.5.

On Tuesday, the NEC registered seven weak tremors, ranging between 1.9 and 3.4 magnitudes on the Richter Scale.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency