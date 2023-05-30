NEC: Seven tremors recorded over 24 past hours

Over the 24 past hours, seven tremors ranging between 1.9 and 3.4 magnitudes on the Richter Scale were recoded, the National Earthquake Center(NEC) announced.The NEC added in a statement that the stations of the National Seismological Monitoring Netwo…

The NEC added in a statement that the stations of the National Seismological Monitoring Network registered a 2.4 magnitude tremor, northwest of Idleb, four quakes in Liwa Iskenderun with a magnitude ranging between 2.1 and 3.4, in addition to a quake on the Syrian-Turkish border measuring 1.9 magnitudes and another one in the Mediterranean Sea measuring 2.7 magnitudes.

The center added that the tremors had different depths, reaching up to 26.5 km

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency