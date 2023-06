Three quakes with a magnitude of less than 4.3 were recorded over the past 24 hours, according to the National Earthquake Center (NEC).The center said in a statement that the three tremors with a magnitude of 4.2 were recorded in Turkey, and they were…

The center said in a statement that the three tremors with a magnitude of 4.2 were recorded in Turkey, and they were preceded by a 3.3 magnitude quake in the sea 104 kilometers west of Tartous, and another tremor in Iskenderun with a magnitude of 2.9.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency