New Precautionary Restrictions: Masks Made Compulsory in Open and Closed Places

The Prime Minister and Minister of Interior HE Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani presided over the regular meeting of the Cabinet yesterday at the Amiri Diwan.

To combat the Covid-19 pandemic, and in the interest of the health and safety of all members of society, Cabinet decided that it is now obligatory to wear masks in all closed and open public places, with exception for people who practice sports in open places.

They also decided to continue to allow conferences, exhibitions and events with a capacity not exceeding 75% in open spaces and capacity not exceeding 50% in closed places, provided that 90% of the participants are fully vaccinated and obligating those who did not complete or receive vaccine to do a Rapid Antigen test or PCR test approved by the Ministry of Public Health.

In all cases, prior approval from the Ministry of Public Health is required before holding any conference, exhibition or event.

Source: Government of Qatar