Next.e.GO Mobile electric vehicle manufacturer announces the appointment of new CEO

AACHEN, Germany, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Next.e.GO Mobile SE, the independent German manufacturer of innovative and sustainable urban electric vehicles, today announced the appointment of Martin C. Klein as the new Chief Executive Officer effective 01.12.2021.

Martin Klein is an automotive industry veteran with over three decades of international experience, both on the OEM side as well as on the components supplier eco-system. Mr. Klein has spent over 25 years with Daimler AG, where he held several executive positions with international responsibilities both in Germany and the United States. He has also led suppliers such as RECARO Automotive Seating. He has earned his university degree in economics from university of Bonn.

Ali Vezvaei, Chairman of the Board of Next e.GO Mobile SE, said: “Next.e.GO’s disruptive Microfactories and unique product platform combined with an incredibly strong innovation culture offer a huge potential. Martin brings a wealth of execution experience to help the team accelerate progress and growth. I look forward to working with Martin and the leadership team as we embark upon the next chapter in Next.e.GO’s journey.”

“I’m delighted to join Next.e.GO at such an exciting time in the company’s history. I believe Next.e.GO is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the changing mobility environment, leveraging its innovative and cost effective technology. I look forward to working with Ali and the whole team in helping the company execute on its strategy,” adds Martin Klein.

