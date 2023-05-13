Next Monday… the start of the Iraqi-Emirati Business Forum

The Iraqi-Emirati Business Forum announced the launch of its work next Monday, under the auspices of Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, at the Babylon Hotel, in the presence of a high-ranking delegation that includes 65 Emirati businessmen commis…

The Iraqi-Emirati Business Forum announced the launch of its work next Monday, under the auspices of Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, at the Babylon Hotel, in the presence of a high-ranking delegation that includes 65 Emirati businessmen commissioned by the government of the United Arab Emirates.

The forum said in a statement that it will be launched in the presence of the Head of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and more than 200 Iraqi businessmen from various commercial and economic sectors, headed by the Head of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce, Abdul Razzaq Al-Zuhairi.

The forum will include the signing of memorandums of economic cooperation between the two countries and exchange sessions between Emirati and Iraqi merchants.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency