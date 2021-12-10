Nicecactus launches FIFA22 tournaments with McDonald’s

Published by

Esports Insider

Gaming tournament and training platform Nicecactus has announced a partnership with McDonald’s to deliver a series of FIFA22 tournaments. As part of the deal, the two entities will organise seven qualifiers for the eSports Cup presented by McDonald’s in six countries: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. RELATED: Nicecactus partners with French Nike licensee Ekinsport According to the release, the tournament series will feature a $25,000 (~£18,945) prize pool. Mike Hessabi, CEO of Nicecactus, commented: “We are incredibly fortunate to host the eSport Cup presented by McDonald’s….

Read More