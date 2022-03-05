‘Nigeria remains focused on STI development’- Minister

Published by

TDPel Media

The Nigeria Government has described Science, Technology and Innovation a crucial and important area of focus which is aimed at ensuring the socio-economic and technological development of the country. Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Barrister Mohammed Abdullahi stated this at the Qatar-Nigeria economic Forum, in Abuja, the nation’s capital. Barrister Abdullahi said that the STI sector is currently witnessing a significant turnaround due to the interest generated and associated towards the growth and development of the Nigerian economy. Barrister Mohammed further said…

