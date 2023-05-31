NIHR’s Detention, Facilities Visitation Committee holds 24th regular meeting

The Detention and Facilities Visitation Committee at the National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) held its 24th regular meeting, under the chairmanship of Dr. Malallah Jaffar Al Hammadi and attended by committee member Hala Ramzy.The meeting review…

The Detention and Facilities Visitation Committee at the National Institution for Human Rights (NIHR) held its 24th regular meeting, under the chairmanship of Dr. Malallah Jaffar Al Hammadi and attended by committee member Hala Ramzy.

The meeting reviewed the previous resolutions and recommendations of the Committee, as well as the actions taken regarding them.

The paned discussed the outcomes of its recent visit to the Bahrain Multiple Sclerosis Patients Society to be informed avout the health conditions of MS patients, in accordance with international human rights standards.

The committee also touched upon its upcoming field visits in the next few months to ensure that everyone enjoy their rights, in accordance with national and international legislation.

Source: Bahrain News Agency