Nineveh Health Department: The Number Of Victims Of Hamdaniyah Tragedy Has Risen To 123 Deaths

The Nineveh Governorate Health Department announced that the number of victims of al-Hamdaniyah incident had risen to 123 deaths, most of them women and children.

Director General of Nineveh Health, Mansour Marouf, told the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA): “The number of victims rose to 123, after 16 injured people died from their burns in hospitals in Hamdaniya and Mosul, most of them women and children.”

He added: There are still injured people in very serious condition distributed in hospitals in Nineveh, Erbil, and Dohuk.

A fire occurred in a wedding hall in Al-Hamdaniya district in Nineveh Governorate, on the twenty-sixth of last September, leaving dozens dead and wounded, and Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani declared general mourning for 3 days in Iraq.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency