Occupied Jerusalem, The Israeli occupation forces arrested on Tuesday two Palestinians in several areas in the West Bank Wafa Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed Aila Ali village, east of Bethlehem city, and the town of Al-Auja, north of Jericho, searched homes, tampered with their contents, and arrested two Palestinians, including one woman. Occupation troops, On Monday, arrested 12 Palestinians in different areas in the West Bank. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency