Occupation Forces Raid into Areas in West Bank, Injure Several Palestinians

Several Palestinians were injured and suffocated during clashes with the Israeli occupation forces in several areas in the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces shot and injured a Palestinian in Tulkarm, Palestinian sources said.

They added that dozens were injured and suffocated during occupation forces' incursions into several villages in Jenin and several areas in Hebron, southern the West Bank.

In the same context, the Israeli occupation continues, for the 12th consecutive day, to impose a siege on the Al Mughayyir village, Ramallah, and to impede the movement of Palestinians, forcing them to take rugged roads.

On Saturday morning, the Israeli occupation forces closed the Beit Furik military checkpoint, stormed the eastern area of Nablus in the northern West Bank, and prevented citizens from entering and leaving through it, which caused a suffocating traffic jam.

The Beit Furik military checkpoint is the only way out for the people of the area, and there are no other alternative ways to use it to reach the two villages.

Also, the occupation forces stormed the eastern region of Nablus and began combing operations in the area without any arrests being reported.

Source: Qatar News Agency