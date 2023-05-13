Occupation Forces Storm Balata Camp, Kill Two Palestinians

Israeli occupation forces shot dead two Palestinian youths after storming the Balata refugee camp east of Nablus and besieging a house.In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said the Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and injur…

In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry said the Israeli forces killed two Palestinians and injured three others during the storming of the Balata refugee camp in Nablus on Saturday morning The two were identified as Saed Jihad Masheh, 32, and Adnan Wasim Araj, 19, who were shot in the head, while the injured, including an elderly woman, were reported to be in stable condition, Palestine's WAFA reported.

The storming of the camp is part of a series of incursions carried out by the occupation forces into Nabblus and its surroundings and the rest of the occupied West Bank governorates, including targeting citizens, arresting dozens, demolishing homes, and destroying facilities.

Source: Qatar News Agency