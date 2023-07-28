Official Spokesperson for Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Discusses key Files in Ukraine

Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bi…

Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari announced that HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has arrived Friday in Ukraine on a visit during which he will convey the greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and will discuss a number of important files there.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Dr. Al Ansari said that the visit of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to Ukraine comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's efforts to calm down and address the humanitarian repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis.

HE added that that His Excellency will reiterate, during his meetings in Kiev, the position of the State of Qatar calling for the need to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, and to abide by the Charter of the United Nations and established principles of international law, including obligations under the Charter to settle international disputes by peaceful means.

He stated that HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs will also meet in Kiev with the Ukrainian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations, especially the development efforts of the State of Qatar in Ukraine, and the prospects for cooperation in a number of areas of common interest, in addition to supporting efforts to extend the grain agreement to enhance global food security. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency