OIC Expresses Solidarity With Morocco

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed solidarity with Morocco in addressing the impacts of the devastating earthquake that hit the country last night leaving hundreds of deaths and injuries.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expressed solidarity with Morocco in addressing the impacts of the devastating earthquake that hit the country last night leaving hundreds of deaths and injuries.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Ibrahim Taha expressed his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco, and the families of the earthquake victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

He affirmed that OIC stands with Morocco in full solidarity to overcome this humanitarian ordeal.

Source: Qatar News Agency