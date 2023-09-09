Qatar Strongly Condemns Two Attacks in Mali

The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the two attacks that targeted a riverboat and a military site in the Republic of Mali, resulting in the deaths and injuries of numerous civilians and military personnel.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's firm position on rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives or reasons.

The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Republic of Mali and its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Source: Qatar News Agency