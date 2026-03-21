Oman’s GDP Grows by 2.3% in 2025

Muscat: Oman's GDP at current prices reached OMR 42.14 billion by the end of December 2025, marking a 2.3 percent increase compared to 2024.

According to Qatar News Agency, data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information showed that GDP grew by 4.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching OMR 11.06 billion. Oil activities rose by 4.6 percent during the same quarter, driven mainly by a sharp 69.2 percent increase in the natural gas sector, while crude oil declined by 6.9 percent. Non-oil sectors continued a strong performance, growing by 4.8 percent, reflecting steady economic diversification.