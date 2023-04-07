On behalf of HM King, National Guard Commander crowns King’s Cup winners

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today deputised National Guard Commander, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, to attend the final of the HM the King’s Football Cup, between Al-Ahli and Al-Hala football clubs.First Deputy Chairma…

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa today deputised National Guard Commander, His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, to attend the final of the HM the King’s Football Cup, between Al-Ahli and Al-Hala football clubs.

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), General Sports Authority (GSA) Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) President, His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, GSA Deputy and Bahrain Combat Sports Council Chairman, His Highness Shaikh Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Cabinet Affairs Ministry’s Undersecretary and BOC Vice-President, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Bahrain Football Association, Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and guests attended the final match of HM the King’s Cup, held at Khalifa Sports City.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa crowned Al-Hala SC following their success in winning the penalty shootout against Al Ahli Club 6-5 after the score remained tied at 0-0 following 90 minutes of play and two periods of extra time.

The National Guard Commander expressed pride in attending the final match of the prestigious competition on behalf of HM the King.

His Highness conveyed greetings and congratulations from HM King Hamad to the winners for their landmark achievement. He also praised the distinguished performance of the runners-up, Al-Ahli, throughout the competition.

HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa affirmed that the constant royal support for Bahraini sport has contributed to improving performance and enhancing the kingdom’s status at regional and international levels.

He also commended the efforts exerted by BFA, led by Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, to ensure the success of the competition.

Source: Bahrain News Agency