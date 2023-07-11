One Palestinian injured, 9 arrested as occupation forces storm the West Bank

A Palestinian was injured and nine others were arrested today during the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of different parts of the West Bank.Palestinian media reported that the occupation forces stormed the new Askar refugee camp in Nablus, amidst…

A Palestinian was injured and nine others were arrested today during the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of different parts of the West Bank.

Palestinian media reported that the occupation forces stormed the new Askar refugee camp in Nablus, amidst shooting, which resulted in the injury of a Palestinian. They also arrested two other young men.

The occupation forces raided the homes of Palestinians in the towns of Shufa in Tulkarm and Fahma in Jenin, and Jalazone refugee camp in Ramallah, and arrested six Palestinians, while a young man was arrested while he was passing through one of the occupation’s checkpoints, south of Nablus.

On Monday, the occupation forces arrested ten Palestinians in the West Bank.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency