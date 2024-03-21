One Palestinian martyred by occupation fire in southern Bethlehem

Occupied Jerusalem, One Palestinian was martyred on Thursday by fire of Israeli occupation forces, south of Bethlehem in the West Bank. Wafa News Agency reported that one Palestinian was martyred by fire of the occupation forces in al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem, as they prevented ambulance crews from reaching the place and detained his body. The occupation forces also stormed Tal Street, New Nablus area in Nablus city, Dar Salah village, east of Bethlehem, al-Aroub camp, Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron, Jalbun village, northeast of Jenin, Qalqilya town, and Ya'bad town, southwest of Jenin, and they raided homes and arrested six Palestinians. Four Palestinians were martyred at dawn on Thursday as the occupation aircraft bombed Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm in the West Bank. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency