ONESIAM Global Launches in Bangkok: Siam Piwat’s Premier Program to Enhance Global Visitor Experiences Across Top Six Retail Destinations

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media Outreach Newswire – 19 November 2024 – Siam Piwat, the leading developer and operator of world-class retail and lifestyle destinations, proudly introduces ONESIAM Global, the ultimate global visitor experience program designed exclusively for global visitors in Bangkok. This program highlights Bangkok’s finest offerings across six premier experiential destinations, including Siam Center, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, ICONSIAM, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, and ICS, to elevate global visitors’ journeys in the city and beyond. The program aims to further enhance every visitor’s experience through the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card, which is key to accessing extraordinary privileges—whether services, benefits or promotions in shopping, dining, and entertainment, both in-mall and through an expansive partner ecosystem across leading industries.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tWHeRQBCfIc

Access the Extraordinary with the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card

Embracing the theme “Access the Extraordinary,” the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card is designed to be an essential part of the travel experience both in Bangkok and beyond. It offers visitors four “accesses” to elevate their journeys: Access Beyond, Access More, Access Extra, and Access Worldwide.

Through Access Beyond, ONESIAM Global Visitor Card holders can explore a curated selection of special offers outside Siam Piwat’s six landmark properties. This program connects visitors to exclusive benefits from Siam Piwat’s partner ecosystem across key sectors, allowing access to a range of privileges from renowned hotels, airlines, tours, transportation and iconic attractions to cutting-edge healthcare services.

The card also includes Access More, an aspect that enhances the Bangkok experience by delivering cardholders exclusive discounts and promotions that exceed those available to regular visitors across dining, shopping, and entertainment throughout the six properties. The cardholder benefits extend across in-mall retailers, restaurants, and attractions. Whether it’s shopping at high-end fashion and lifestyle boutiques, dining at Bangkok’s best restaurants, or exploring premier entertainment, ONESIAM Global Visitor Card ensures a rich, rewarding experience with significant value-added benefits.

Access Extra is designed to help streamline the visitor journey with premium services that facilitate a smooth, hassle-free experience across the city. To ensure a seamless experience, cardholders are entitled to exclusive discounts on services like luggage delivery and premium transportation options, making it easier than ever to explore malls across the city. These tailored services are designed to make navigating Bangkok both easy and efficient, so visitors can focus on exploring and enjoying all the city has to offer.

Extending beyond Thailand, ONESIAM Global Visitor Card also grants Access Worldwide, connecting visitors to a network of global retail partners through the ONESIAM Global Privilege Partnership. This partnership provides cardholders with unique privileges wherever they travel, ranging from VIP lounge access to exclusive shopping deals and services at leading global partner destinations. This creates a seamless experience that combines local offerings with a global reach, giving visitors elite access no matter where their travels take them.

Mr. Kriengsak Suvorapamaneesawat, Head of Partnership Management, remarked, “Siam Piwat is strongly committed to enhancing the overall global visitor experiences. By leveraging visitor data, we have created ONESIAM Global as our dedicated, tailored program that offers exclusive privileges, promotions, and services to cater to the diverse interests of global visitors from various international markets. We are confident that this program will elevate their experiences with us and ultimately position us as the top-of-mind retail destination on a global scale.”

Visitors to the six experiential destinations this year-end are in for a special treat under the theme of “The Magical Celebration.” This festive season, running from now through December, will transform each property into a realm of holiday wonder full of immersive holiday light displays, extraordinary world-class entertainment, gourmet feasts, and special seasonal offers.

For a time-limited period, specially to welcome global visitors during this festive season, those who register for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card can enjoy exclusive offers across a network of top partners. Visitors can explore Bangkok with free day pass on City Sightseeing Bangkok and discount on Chao Phraya Tourist Boat cruise, and enjoy special entry discounts at popular attractions such as SEA LIFE Bangkok, one of Southeast Asia’s biggest aquariums, and SOOKSIAM, the famed in-mall floating market. To further enhance their visit, visitors can also enjoy a range of additional promotions in collaboration with world-class service providers. These include airport transfers, tourist SIM card luggage delivery and transportation services. Moreover, visitors who are keen shoppers can relish in remarkable discounts at Dear Tummy supermarket and Siam Takashimaya, as well as trendy fashion from Club 21 and Discovery Selection. To wind down, The Peninsula Bangkok also offers special promotions on five-star spa treatment and afternoon tea.

Adding to the excitement until end of December, exclusive reward awaits cardholders. Those with a minimum spending of 6,000THB at Siam Center, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon or ICONSIAM will receive a complimentary innovative Thai craft mementos from ICONCRAFT – platform of innovative crafts by Thai artisans – in collaboration with ARTSTORY, valued at 500THB, for a total of 1,000 privileges.

As the year draws to a close, there’s no better time to immerse yourself in the magic of Bangkok’s festive offerings. Join us to celebrate the countdown with one-of-a-kind experiences in the heart of the city. Apply for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card now, to access extraordinary privileges during your visit at https://bit.ly/ONESIAMGlobal.

About ONESIAM

ONESIAM is the ultimate guest experience program initiated by Siam Piwat – one of Asia’s leading luxury retail developer and operator – which aims to showcase a collective of extraordinary experiences across six world-class experiential destinations in the heart of Bangkok, namely Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM – the global landmark by the Chao Phraya River, ICS, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok – the only premium luxury outlet in Thailand, as well as ONESIAM SuperApp – the smart digital platform. ONESIAM aims to share the breadth of the collective destinations while promising to amaze, inspire and revolutionize visitors through exceptional and enriching experiences, ultimately offering a comprehensive journey, unmatched anywhere else in the world.