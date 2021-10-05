OneValley Merges Philanthropy University – To Create A New Social Impact Ecosystem

New Combination Announced to Support 150,000 Social Impact Organizations Worldwide

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OneValley Inc. a global entrepreneurship and innovation platform has acquired from Philanthropy U the operating assets of Philanthropy UNIVERSITY, a premier learning platform for social impact. The move will significantly expand OneValley’s ability to support and accelerate non-profits around the world.

“This combination will provide significant support for Philanthropy U’s goal of impacting 1 billion lives by 2026 by increasing the capacity of startups and CSOs to build successful organizations and serve their communities globally,” said M H Jazeel, the Sole Director of Philanthropy U.

The merger combines the vision of both OneValley and Philanthropy U — a world in which entrepreneurs and civil society organizations have the resources needed to innovate and solve the world’s most pressing problems. OneValley’s global innovation platform which currently supports, individuals, startups, and corporations, will provide a thriving innovation ecosystem that includes technology partners, content, resources, programming and a network of funding, mentoring and startup communities, This will include a completely re-imagined capacity-building platform, and a new platform to connect social impact organizations with funders.

“This is incredibly exciting for global entrepreneurship supporting non-profits and CSOs,” said Nikhil Sinha, CEO of OneValley. “We are uniquely positioned to support and scale social impact organizations and NGO ecosystems through our startup acceleration and capacity building services, reinforcing our mission to positively impact the entrepreneurial community and lives around the world.”

Philanthropy U and OneValley remain committed to supporting frontline social impact organizations and entrepreneurs in creating systemic change and transforming lives.

