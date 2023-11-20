OPEN Health unites patient engagement experts to transform the patient experience

London, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — London, UK – November 20, 2023 – OPEN Health, a preeminent global provider of consulting, HEOR and market access, patient engagement, and scientific and creative communications services, is bringing together experts in strategic patient innovation and engagement, deepening the organization’s existing commitment to building patient-first solutions.

OPEN Health is combining the strength, expertise, and proven track record of the Px Group, a division of the CM Group which was acquired in 2022, and OPEN Health’s own patient engagement team into a unified global patient communications, patient research, and creative patient engagement partner. The combined team will be led by Cherie Myatt, alongside Senior Vice President Alexandra Dubois, Registered Health Psychologist and Cognitive Behavioral Therapist Dr. Sumira Riaz, and Patient Centricity Global Lead Gavin Jones.

Myatt, co-founder of the CM Group, started to build out a patient engagement team in 2016 based on clients’ needs to connect and activate their patient communities. She and Dubois, an experienced marketer and rare disease advocate, launched a division of the agency focused exclusively on providing patient engagement solutions to clients in the life sciences industry, particularly those in rare and complex conditions. Dr. Sumira Riaz has led OPEN Health’s Patient Engagement practice in Europe for the past six years, with an industry-leading team of health psychologists and behavioral scientists.

“I am excited to bring together our global experts to focus on engagement with patients, caregivers, community leaders, and advocacy groups. Together, we will use the patient voice to improve life-changing treatments across the globe,” said Myatt, whose title is President of OPEN Health Patient Engagement.

Dr. Annemarie Clegg, Chief Medical Officer at OPEN Health, commented, “By working as one, united team, we can better leverage our respective talents and methodologies to unlock patient engagement opportunities across the product life cycle and drive more effective engagement solutions.”

Collaborating with more than 1,300 global OPEN Health experts, the Patient Engagement team provides a wide range of solutions to address specific challenges for clients. Its full suite of solutions includes:

Strategy, insights & market research – delivers design solutions that resonate with communities and significantly impact disease outcomes with a profound understanding of patient needs.

– delivers design solutions that resonate with communities and significantly impact disease outcomes with a profound understanding of patient needs. Health psychology & behavioral science – delivers comprehensive insights into the lived experience of patient and caregiver with evidence-based methodologies.

– delivers comprehensive insights into the lived experience of patient and caregiver with evidence-based methodologies. Patient content & storytelling – delivers patient-focused communications and storytelling solutions that educate, connect, and inspire.

– delivers patient-focused communications and storytelling solutions that educate, connect, and inspire. Patient Engager programs and advocacy engagement – partners with life sciences companies and their patients and caregiver communities to purposefully infuse the patient perspective into programs and communications.

To learn more, visit https://www.openhealthgroup. com/patient-engagement

About OPEN Health

OPEN Health unites deep scientific knowledge with wide-ranging specialist expertise to unlock possibilities that improve health outcomes and patient well-being. Working in partnership with our clients, we embrace our different perspectives and strengths to deliver fresh thinking and solutions that make a difference. OPEN Health is a flexible global organization that solves complex healthcare challenges across consulting, HEOR and market access, scientific communications, patient engagement, and creative omnichannel communications. For more information on OPEN Health, visit www.openhealthgroup.com.

Press contact:

OPEN Health

Candice Subero, Vice President, Global Marketing

candicesubero@openhealthgroup. com

Attachment

Candice Subero OPEN Health candicesubero@openhealthgroup. com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8981909