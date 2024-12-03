Organizing Committee Affirms Providing Inclusive Experience for Disabled Fans at FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Doha: The Local Organizing Committee for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 has affirmed its commitment to prioritizing accessibility and inclusivity to ensure all fans, including those with disabilities, have a unique and memorable experience at the international sports event held from December 11 to 18. According to Qatar News Agency, in a statement on Tuesday marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the committee highlighted Qatar's ongoing efforts to provide a seamless experience for all fans, emphasizing that those with disabilities are at the forefront of the committee's priorities. This commitment builds on the legacy of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, renowned for being the most inclusive and accessible edition in World Cup history. Both Lusail Stadium and Stadium 974, which will host the tournament's matches from December 11 to 18, feature infrastructure and facilities ensuring ease of access and movement for fans with disabilities. These stadiums are equipped with accessible ent rances and seating for wheelchair users and fans with limited mobility. Additionally, the Doha Metro provides one of the easiest ways to reach the tournament venues, offering wheelchair accessibility. Lusail Stadium includes a sensory assistance room for fans with autism and sensory processing disorders, equipped with assistive technology to ensure a safe, comfortable, and quieter environment, aided by a team of experts and specialists. Furthermore, blind and visually impaired fans will enjoy the matches through an audio commentary service available via a special application they can download on their mobile phones to receive detailed descriptions of the matches live from the stadium. Rashid Al Khater, Executive Director of Operations of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 LOC, said: "We are proud to be continuing our accessibility work to provide seamless and enjoyable experiences for all fans wishing to attend the upcoming FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024." He added: "Qatar has been a pioneer in its accessibility initiatives, using the hosting of major events as a platform to upgrade its national infrastructure, transportation and mass gathering venues to ensure they provide barrier-free experiences to fans of all abilities. The FIFA Intercontinental Cup will be fully accessible, and we look forward to welcoming all local and international fans to the event in what will be a memorable experience." The Local Organizing Committee has allocated tickets for fans with disabilities. They can contact the committee via email at accessibility.fic@sc.qa. The committee also announced that tournament tickets are available on the official website, with each fan allowed to purchase up to six tickets.