Over 14,000 Palestinian Children Killed in Israeli Aggression on Gaza, UNICEF Announces

The number of children who have been killed in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 14,000, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday. "Current reports indicate that more than 14,000 boys and girls have been killed in Gaza," UNICEF spokesman James Elder said in a post on X. "Perhaps we should say it slowly: Fourteen thousand," adding, "Perhaps we should do something, and it is certainly not a military attack in Rafah," and called for an "immediate ceasefire" in the Strip, Elder added. He called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing that the figures of casualties do not reveal the real magnitude of the catastrophe that was inflicted upon the Palestinians, particularly children and women, especially that the victims and missing are still underneath the rubble, something strongly suggests that death toll is far more than the figures being announced by the Ministry of Health in Gaza. Source: Qatar News Agency