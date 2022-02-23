Padel-International Padel Federation file complaint to EU over rival tour

Reuters UK

LONDON (Reuters) – The International Padel Federation (FIP) have filed a complaint to the European Commission against rival organisation World Padel Tour in the latest development of a struggle for control of the racket sport. Earlier this month FIP announced it was creating a new world tour with backing from Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), calling it a transformational moment in the sport’s global growth. However, the already-established World Padel Tour, owned by Setpoint Events and sponsored by Spanish beer company Estrella Damm, claims players are under contract and is blocking their invol…

