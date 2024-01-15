Palestinian Death Toll Exceeds 24000, number set to Rise amid ongoing Israeli aggression

Occupied Jerusalem, Number of victims form the Israel's ongoing occupation aggression for the 101st day in Gaza Strip rose to 24,100 martyrs and 60,834 wounded. Israeli enemy committed 12 massacres in the last 24 hours, killing 132 people and injuring 252 others across the strip and a number of victims remain under rubble, Palestinian Health Ministry said. The Ministry added that the number of victims of the ongoing aggression against the Gaza Strip has risen to 24,100 martyrs and 60,834 wounded. WAFA reported that over the past hours, occupation aircraft had shelled several homes in Gaza City, killing 33 Palestinians and injuring dozens. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency