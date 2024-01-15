Children’s yoga center opens in Lattakia province

Lattakia, Executive Committee of the Sports Federation in Lattakia province opened a training center for yoga teaching for children at al-Basil Stadium in cooperation with the Syrian Yoga Centre. Head of the Training Centers Office in Lattakia Haitham Habib said that the training at the center will be supervised by a selection of an elite group of specialized trainers. This center is the 70th that was opened by the Syrian Center for Yoga in various Syrian provinces. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency