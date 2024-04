Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain defeated Barcelona 4-1 in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals at Montjuïc Olympic Stadium. Paris Saint-Germain's goals were scored by Mbappé, Dembélé, and Vitinha in the 40th, 54th, 61st, and 89th minutes, while Raphinha scored Barcelona's only goal in the 12th minute of the match, as Paris Saint-Germain qualified for the Champions League semi-finals. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency